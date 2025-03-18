RG Kar rape and murder: ‘SC decision makes fight for justice easier’, say victim's father

The parents of the postgraduate trainee raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital will approach Calcutta High Court for an early hearing of their plea seeking further investigation by the CBI into the alleged larger conspiracy.

The Supreme Court’s order will make the fight for justice less taxing, the slain doctor’s father told Metro over the phone on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visiting Delhi time and again to attend Supreme Court hearings took a lot of time and money, he said.

A Calcutta High Court judge had in December last year advised the parents to seek clarification from the division bench of the high court on whether a single-judge bench could hear their plea seeking a fresh investigation.

“You have got to take this matter to the division bench (headed by the chief justice),” Justice Tirthankar Ghosh had told the parents.

“The difficulty I would be facing if I take up the matter is that if some other superior court is monitoring the investigation, there will be a lack of judicial discipline. Had it been a criminal revision, I could have understood,” Justice Ghosh had said.

The division bench headed by the high court’s chief justice, T.S. Sivagnanam, did not hear their plea as the Supreme Court was seized of the matter. They asked the parents to come back later.

On Monday, the deceased doctor’s parents sought clarification from the apex court on the matter.

“I cannot say I am happy but this decision by the Supreme Court will make our fight for justice easier. Going to Delhi every time there is a Supreme Court hearing takes a lot of time and money. If Calcutta High Court hears our petition, both time and money will be saved,” the father of the slain doctor said.

They were in Delhi on Monday to attend the hearing at the Supreme Court.

“We are hoping that Calcutta High Court will monitor the matter well and force the CBI to act and investigate further,” he said.

The parents have raised 54 questions about the CBI’s probe and included them in their petition in high court.

The slain doctor’s mother said she was thankful to the apex court for Monday’s order.

“We will never get back what we have lost. Our home will always remain empty. But we are fighting so that no other parent has to go through what we went through,” she told journalists outside the Supreme Court on Monday.