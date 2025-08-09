RG Kar rape and murder case: Sanjay Roy, jail troublemaker- rude and bad behaviour

Sanjay Roy, convicted of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been picking fights in jail and is routinely rude to staff, jail officials said.

Roy frequently quarrels over food, demanding portions beyond what he is entitled to, sources in the Presidency jail said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sanjay Roy continues to be arrogant and unwilling to follow orders. He often argues with staff distributing food, asking for extra vegetables and chapatis. His attitude has made him unpopular — many inmates refuse to play carrom with him,” said an official.

Roy, who receives a “general diet,” is entitled to 250gm of cooked rice, 250gm of wheat, 300gm of vegetables, 100gm each of potatoes and pulses, and 5gm of tea daily. He is also allowed 75gm of fish, meat or eggs once a week, along with 25gm of chutney.

“He mostly grumbles about food and demands more even before all inmates have been served,” the official added.

Previously assigned gardening duties at the jail, Roy was shifted to sweeping work — using a broom and duster — after reportedly failing in his earlier task. Sweeping earns inmates a daily wage of ₹105 to ₹135, depending on seniority, according to jail officials.

Roy, formerly a civic volunteer with the Welfare Committee of Kolkata Police, has requested to be assigned “office work” inside the jail instead of manual labour. His requests were rejected, a jail official said.

Roy was arrested on August 9 last year after CCTV footage showed him on the third floor of RG Kar’s Emergency Building. The footage captured him walking through the corridor and heading toward the seminar room where the doctor’s body was later found.

The police also recovered Roy’s Bluetooth device from the crime scene. During the investigation, it automatically connected to his phone when he was brought near it.

He had been in custody since his arrest, and a judge found him guilty of the crime.