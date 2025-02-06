RG Kar rape and murder case: On her birthday, renew agitation, say doctor’s parents

The parents of the raped and murdered junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College have urged people to take to the streets on February 9, the birthday of their daughter.

The mother of the junior doctor told TV channel ABP Ananda that they would be on the roads on February 9 and requested others to join.

“We have lost our only child on August 9 last year. February 9 is our daughter’s birthday. On that day, keeping aside all our grief, we will be on roads to protest the injustice of six months.... We request everyone to be on the roads on February 9,” she said. Her husband was seated next to her.

“The one reason for us to be alive is to get justice for our daughter. We hope that everyone will be there with us,” the doctor’s mother added.

The rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee sparked protests by junior doctors across the state.

A Sealdah court has held Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer of Kolkata Police, guilty of the rape and murder.

The parents have said they believe there were more people involved in the crime and want others to be identified and punished.

“During her MBBS days, every year on August 9 her birthday was celebrated at her hospital, and after that in her chamber. While she was doing her MD at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, her birthday was celebrated there for the past two years. But this is the first year that on her birthday she is no more with us,” she said, fighting tears.

“We want all government and private medical colleges, and the health department to join us by lighting candles to demand justice,” she added.

The parents had earlier informed Calcutta High Court that they did not want the death penalty for the lone accused convicted so far, Sanjay Roy.

The Bengal government and the CBI moved the high court in January seeking capital punishment for Roy, whom the Sealdah court has awarded life imprisonment.

The court sought the opinion of the slain doctor’s parents on the matter.

“My clients do not believe in the theory of eye for an eye or life for a life. They do not want capital punishment for Sanjay Roy. Rather they want the other accused to be punished as well,” lawyer Gargi Goswami told the court.