RG Kar rape and murder: 12 new witnesses interrogated by CBI in hospital probe

The CBI has examined 12 new witnesses in the last month in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024, the central agency told the Sealdah court on Monday.

The CBI submitted the status report to the court and said apart from examining 12 new witnesses, they have received over 100 email complaints related to the case.

The central agency said they were looking into the complaints and analysing around 200 video clips and CCTV footage related to the case, after the commission of the crime.

This was the third status report submitted by the CBI before the Sealdah court since the conviction of former civic volunteer of Kolkata Police Sanjay Roy in the rape and murder case.

A parallel hearing is in progress before Calcutta High Court where the parents of the slain doctor have appealed for “further investigation” in the case.

CBI advocate Parthasarathi Dutta on Monday submitted before the Sealdah court that the agency had examined 12 new witnesses in the last month and was going through more than 100 complaints received against some hospital staff along with 200-odd video footage after the commission of the crime.

“We have submitted earlier that till March 28, the CBI had examined 24 new witnesses. Today, we submitted that we have examined 12 more witnesses between March 28 and April 28,” Dutta said.

Amitava Dey, the advocate representing the slain doctor’s family, said they have submitted three documents before the court for the perusal of the judge on Monday.

“We have submitted the documents only for the perusal of the judge. One of them is a screenshot of a WhatsApp group that shows someone had accessed the phone of the slain doctor around three months after her death,” Dey said.

The document, however, was not serviced to the CBI.

The CBI advocate said if the family wanted to share any information they should tell the central agency.

The judge said he would read and return the document to the family’s advocate as it was not formally submitted in the court or serviced to the CBI who are investigating the case.

The court fixed the next date of hearing on June 10. The CBI will submit its next status report on that day.