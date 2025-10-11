Registered post service ends, it was one of India's oldest in postal history

Registered Post, one of the oldest services in India’s postal history, has been discontinued.

Offered as a standalone service since the British era and valued for secure and accountable delivery, Registered Post has now been merged with Speed Post, a relatively modern service operational since 1986.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The most prominent feature of registered post was that it was addressee-specific, requiring delivery to the named person or his or her authorised representative, and therefore was favoured for delivery of important documents, like job appointment letters, legal notices and government correspondence for which the recipient’s signature is crucial. Such evidence of delivery and posting was admissible in courts. In contrast, speed post is address-specific, meaning anyone at the address can accept the mail,” explained Ashok Kumar, chief postmaster general, West Bengal circle.

Speaking at Yogayog Bhawan on Friday, Kumar said the two services were otherwise similar but had different tariff structures.

“So the government as part of Advanced Postal Technology 2.0 (an initiative to digitally modernise postal services being rolled out through the year) has decided to offer a single service, speed post, which has a track-and-trace facility built into it,” he said.

But those seeking the benefit of registration for both documents and parcels can still seek it as a value-added service while booking Speed Post.

“To ensure that the mail is delivered only to the addressee, one can book the registration service for an extra payment of ₹5 plus 18 per cent GST per item,” said postmaster general, mail and business development, Supriyo Ghosh.

A second value-added service, one-time password (OTP), is being offered separately at the same rate.

“Our postmen and women carry mobile phones even in villages. Under this feature, an item will be handed to the recipient only upon successful confirmation of the OTP shared with the delivery staff,” Ghosh said.

“The government is trying to follow the best practices in the sector from across the world,” Kumar added.

There would, however, be no change in the foreign registered post service.

The tariff of inland Speed Post has also been revised since October 1.

“We are revising Speed Post rates for the first time since October 2012,” Ghosh said.

What used to cost ₹18 for local delivery of upto 50g in weight now costs ₹23. For out-of-town delivery till 200km of Speed Post weighing up to 50g, the charge has gone up from ₹41 to ₹55. One can add either or both of the two value-added services on extra payment.

The starting fee for Registered Post was ₹25.96, plus ₹5 per 20g.

India Post has also launched a delivery service called Gyan Post, which is meant for delivery of study materials and books prescribed in the syllabi of recognized boards or universities.

Text books and study materials for competitive examinations and books of social, cultural and religious nature are also covered under this service, with rates starting at ₹20 for up to 300g, ₹ 25 for parcels weighing between 301 and 500g, and so on.

“Periodicals, published at specific intervals, or books that are commercial is nature cannot be sent by Gyan Post,” Ghosh added.

Kumar ended with an announcement of Bongopex, a circle-level philatelic exhibition that will take place at Science City from November 14 to 17.

“Winners from the district level will compete to get a chance to participate in the national level philately show. We will dedicate each day to personalities from Bengal associated with music, film, sports and the Bengal renaissance, celebrating them through release of special covers, postcards and contests,” Kumar said.