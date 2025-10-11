Presidency University authorities to meet on screening method for UG students

Presidency University authorities have called a meeting of the review committee next month to decide on the process of screening students at the undergraduate level next year.

The university, which outsourced the assignment of screening prospective students to the JEE board through admission tests, has decided to conduct the admission process independently after a section of teachers and former Presidency students alleged that the institution was failing to attract bright students.

The review committee meeting will decide whether Presidency University will be admitting students through admission tests — a practice that used to be followed by Presidency as a college — or based on Plus-II board marks.

A Presidency official said they would seek opinions from the boards of studies whether they preferred admitting students through equal weightage to admission test scores and Plus-II board marks — following the model pursued by Jadavpur University.

Presidency physics teacher Sucherana Chatterjee, who is among the teachers advocating for the restoration of screening students through admission tests conducted by the Presidency teachers, said tests would help in attracting bright students.

The university this year admitted students at the postgraduate level on its own based on marks.

“A review meeting on how prospective students would be admitted would be discussed at the review meeting in November...,” said Presidency registrar Debajyoti Konar.

In late July, while expressing their dissatisfaction over the delay in publication of undergraduate results, a section of Presidency teachers in a letter to the vice-chancellor had expressed their concerns over outsourcing the responsibility of screening prospective students to the JEE board.

Presidency, which in its erstwhile avatar as a college got an A+ in the national ranking system, but it obtained an A as a university twice between 2017 and 2023.

An official of Presidency University said that they had decided to outsource the responsibility of conducting tests to the JEE board in 2015 because a section of teachers stayed away from the admission tests.

“Now if we are to retain the tests, we have to examine whether the teachers would be available to take part in the exercise,” said an official.