Regent Park gang-rape: Police arrest one accused arrested from Burdwan railway station

One of the accused in the Regent Park gang rape case was arrested from Burdwan railway station on Wednesday.

Four days after a complaint was lodged at the Haridevpur police station in the southern fringes of Kolkata, both the accused in the case were absconding.

Police sources said the accused was seen loitering on the platform of Burdwan police station in a suspicious manner.

The railway police questioned him initially and then took him into custody following which Kolkata Police was informed.

The cops were trying to track the two accused in the case. Both had switched off their cell phones.

One of the accused is a college student.

“He is being interrogated to trace the other accused in the case. After the incident both had fled separately,” said a police officer.

On September 5, the complainant was invited to a birthday party by one of the accused, who was known to her.

A college student and a part-time employee, the complainant went to the flat accompanied by one of the accused.

She was taken to another friend’s place in Regent Park area around 10.45 Friday night, where she was raped and assaulted.

The complainant fled from her tormentors the next morning and lodged a complaint with the Haridevpur police station.

A manhunt was launched for the two but both managed to evade arrest till Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday the complainant gave her statement before a magistrate.

“Medico-legal tests are being conducted. Her statement has already been recorded in the presence of a magistrate. We expect the other accused in the case will be arrested soon,” said a senior police officer.

Some months ago, a law student in Kolkata was raped inside the college premises by three men including an ex-student.