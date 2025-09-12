Regent Park gang-rape: Accused’s mother ‘assaulted’ by officer of Haridevpur police station

The mother of one of the accused in the alleged gang rape of a woman in Regent Park has alleged that an officer of Haridevpur police station assaulted her, resulting in a forearm fracture and a skull injury.

According to a letter sent to the commissioner of Kolkata Police and other senior officers on Thursday, the complainant alleged that she was taken from the police station, which she visited a day after the alleged crime, to the apartment where

the rape allegedly occurred on September 5, by the officer in a van.

While narrating what happened inside the apartment, the woman alleged that the officer, who was leading a team of policemen, became impatient and assaulted her “so severely...that I sustained a fracture in my forearm and an injury to my skull due to his dashing my head against the wall”.

The police have so far arrested one of the two accused, Chandan Malik, from Burdwan, and have launched a search for the other, in whose house the alleged crime took place.

Both have been charged with gang rape, wrongful restraint, stalking and causing grievous hurt.

Chandan has been remanded in police custody till September 19.

“The manner in which the police assaulted me... indicates the biased and prejudiced attitude of the police officers conducting the probe,” the woman wrote.

“My son is innocent and falsely implicated. He is absconding out of fear...,” she wrote

The mother has urged an impartial investigation.

Senior police officers declined to comment on the allegations.