Cross-complaints of assault and molestation come from a cafe in Prince Anwar Shah Road

Subrata Pal, in his 70s, has reported to Lake police station that he was assaulted by some of the staff of the cafe because he protested against “illegal activities” in the cafe

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 28.10.25, 06:49 AM
Representational image File image

A security guard of a building on Prince Anwar Shah Road was allegedly assaulted on Sunday by employees of a cafe on the ground floor after he accused them of illegal activities.

Subrata Pal, in his 70s, has reported to Lake police station that he was assaulted by some of the staff of the cafe because he protested against “illegal activities” in the cafe.

“The ground floor of the building was rented out for a restaurant but a cafe was set up instead, where a lot of illegal and objectionable things are happening,” Pal told officers.

Pal said that despite being an elderly guard, he was often subjected to verbal abuse by the cafe staff because he protested against the illegal activities. The complaint, however, did not specify the nature of the alleged illegalities taking place in the cafe.

Pal has submitted his medical reports to the police about injuries to his elbows and lips.

According to the police, Lake police station has received another complaint from an employee of the cafe, alleging that Pal had dragged her by her hair and molested her during the scuffle.

The police stated that they had received both complaints and probes had begun.

A conflict between the landlord and the tenant may be at the heart of the problem.

