Ram Navami puja on JU campus; ABVP defies ban by varsity administration

Members of the Jadavpur University unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of RSS, performed a puja on the campus on Ram Navami on Sunday, despite being denied permission by the university authorities.

The students wearing saffron head bands performed the puja at the gate of the Technology Bhavan of the institute

ADVERTISEMENT

They covered the “Azad Kashmir” and Free Palestine” graffiti painted by the ultra-Left students on the walls of Bhavan. The graffiti was covered with a picture of Rishi Aurobindo during the puja.

Another graffiti on Manipur and Ladakh, adjacent to the “Azad Kashmir” graffiti, was covered with a picture of Ram.

The students placed an idol of Ram in front of the gate of the Technology Bhavan

at noon.

The entire place was decorated with saffron flags and flowers.

Police were posted at the university’s Gate 3, following requests from the authorities.

A poster with “Shree Ram Pujan by the general students of Jadavpur University” written on it was hung, and the students kept chanting “Joy Shree Ram” and “Vande Mataram” at intervals.

A priest performed the puja.

“If Jadavpur University could host iftar, then there should not be any restrictions on observing Ram Navami on the campus. We covered the ‘Azad Kashmir’ graffiti because such anti-national activities cannot be allowed on a campus. The authorities were yet to whitewash the graffiti,” said Nikhil Das, the ABVP unit president in JU.

Das, a research scholar in the engineering faculty, said the pictures pasted to cover the graffiti had been removed following the police’s suggestion.

“Police said as the graffiti issue was sub judice, it could not be covered permanently,” he said.

Last month, Kolkata Police started a suo motu case against unknown supporters of the Progressive Democratic Students Federation (PDSF) after an “Azad Kashmir” graffiti emerged under the outfit’s banner on the campus.

The police have drawn up a case under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanghita that criminalises any act that attempts to excite secession, armed rebellion and subversive activities.

Former JU vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau and several JU professors also attended the puja.

A JU official said they had denied permission for the puja as this could create tension on the campus.

On March 1, when education minister Bratya Basu came to the campus to attend a pro-Trinamool teachers’ association event, the ultra-Left students allegedly heckled him, demanding resumption of campus polls.

“We have been strict about allowing any event on the campus since. We denied permission for the ABVP event, fearing unrest. But they did not listen. Police were alerted,” the official told Metro.