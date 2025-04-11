MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 11 April 2025

Rally rule breach: Outfit moves HC

The state administration on Wednesday submitted a report in the high court on a Ram Navami procession in Howrah organised by the outfit. The rally violated court guidelines on multiple counts, the state counsel said citing the report

Tapas Ghosh, Debraj Mitra Published 11.04.25, 07:00 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

An outfit called Anjani Putra Sena, accused of violating norms in a Ram Navami procession in Howrah, on Thursday challenged the legality of the criminal proceedings initiated against its leaders by police.

Appearing for the organisation, advocate Subir Sanyal appealed to Justice Tirthankar Ghosh: “This court had directed the police to submit a report on the rally. Before submitting the report to the court, how could the police initiate an investigation based on suo-motu FIRs they had lodged against our leader? Is this not amounting to a violation of the court order?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The state administration on Wednesday submitted a report in the high court on a Ram Navami procession in Howrah organised by the outfit. The rally violated court guidelines on multiple counts, the state counsel said citing the report.

The prosecution lawyer, Swapan Banerjee, said the outfit had far exceeded the maximum number of 500 attendees allowed by the court. He also mentioned that the outfit had used weapons in their procession and did not submit the identity details of all the people who attended the procession.

Howrah police had initially denied the outfit permission to hold the procession citing violations in the previous years. Calcutta High Court granted permission on the condition that it would follow certain guidelines.

RELATED TOPICS

Ram Navami Violation Calcutta High Court Kolkata Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

2008 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana sent to NIA custody for 18 days

Rana was produced before a judge late Thursday night amid tight security
P Chidambaram.
Quote left Quote right

Rana’s extradition is the culmination of efforts which were initiated by the UPA government

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT