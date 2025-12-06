MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata records coldest morning of the season at 14.5 degrees Celsius

Temperatures also decreased in other parts of Gangetic West Bengal, with IMD forecasting a further dip in the region in the next 24 hours

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 06.12.25, 11:15 AM
Pedestrians walk across Howrah Bridge on a winter morning as vehicles move alongside, in Kolkata.

Pedestrians walk across Howrah Bridge on a winter morning as vehicles move alongside, in Kolkata. PTI

Residents of Kolkata on Saturday woke up to the coldest morning this season as the mercury plumetted to 14.5 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures also decreased in other parts of Gangetic West Bengal, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a further dip in the region in the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in the eastern metropolis at 6.30 am was 14.5 degrees Celsius, which is 2.1 degrees Celsius below normal, an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, he said.

There will be misty and foggy conditions in the evening, he added

