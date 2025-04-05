Rajarhat clash: Two groups of TMC supporters involve into rounds of violence

Several rounds of bullets were allegedly fired when two groups of Trinamul Congress supporters clashed in Rajarhat’s Narayanpur on Friday afternoon.

Police sources said the groups claiming allegiance to Tapas Chatterjee, Trinamool MLA from Rajarhat, allegedly clashed with the supporters of Sabyasachi Dutta, chairman of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, over a decision to invite Dutta to an Eid celebration in Rajarhat.

“Supporters of Chatterjee attacked our house because we had invited Dutta to join our Eid celebrations,” said Hazi Israr Ahmed, whose house was allegedly attacked by a group of men.

“Chatterjee abused my father on Thursday. The next day, he sent his supporters to attack our house. Several rounds of bullets were fired,” Ahmed said.

Chatterjee said he knew who invited Dutta and denied sending his men to attack him. “I am on the committee of almost all the clubs in this area, and everyone knows me. This is an attempt to malign me.”

Dutta said he was unaware of whose followers the attackers were. “The administration is looking into it.”