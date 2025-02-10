Queries over Russian vaccine for cancer

Russia has recently announced that a cancer vaccine is being developed. It will be available this year. This has created tremendous enthusiasm all over the world. Will cancer now be curable or become a chronic disease like diabetes and hypertension?

People are also enquiring whether cancer will be a disease of the past like polio or measles after the vaccine is available.

Every year about 10 million people die of cancer all over the world.

This is a matter of great concern. There is no preventive vaccine for most cancers now.

In India, about 15 lakh new cancer cases are reported every year. In women,

the commonest sites are breast, cervix and ovary. In males, lung and oral cancers are common, along with prostate cancer in the elderly.

Two types of cancer vaccines are available now:

Preventive vaccines: These can prevent cancer of the cervix and Hepatitis B-induced

liver cancer. These vaccines are evidence-based and recommended by doctors.

Therapeutic vaccines: These vaccines treat cancer rather than prevent it. It is a form of immunotherapy, an established cancer treatment modality. Presently, the BCG vaccine is used to treat urinary bladder cancer.

The vaccine being developed by Russia is a therapeutic one. It will be given to those who are suffering from cancer.

Every year, February 4 is observed as World Cancer Day. Behind every cancer patient, there is a unique human story. There are stories of grief, pain, healing, resilience and love. This year the theme is “United by Unique”.

Though many cancers are curable by conventional therapy, the development of the Russian vaccine has generated great hope. Hope reduces depression and distress. It has a positive psychological effect.

Russian vaccine

This vaccine will be used to treat cancer patients. It is not a preventive vaccine that can be given to the entire population.

There are several important aspects of this vaccine:

The genetic material of the patient’s malignant tumour or cancer will be used to create the vaccine. It is an mRNA vaccine.

Personalised methodology will be used making it patient-specific and unique.

It will “educate” the immune system to identify the cancer cells and destroy them.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to prepare the vaccine.

The vaccine can be used to treat all stages of cancer.

It is expected that this vaccine will stop the progression of cancer. It will also prevent the re-occurrence of the disease. Evidence-based treatment can continue as usual.

However, there are certain aspects about which we need more information and clarity. It has not been clarified which cancers can be treated with the vaccine. Also, there is no data on human trials.

In the past, many medications have done well in the laboratory setting but failed to achieve similar success in human trials. The side effects and safety also need to be assessed.

According to reports, the preparation for this vaccine started in mid-2022. Russia had also prepared the Sputnik V vaccine, which was effective against Covid.

Russian patients won’t have to pay for the vaccine but others have to. The average cost of each vaccine will be around $3,000 (around Rs 2,63,367).

In Russia, around 7 lakh new cancers are detected every year. The common sites are the colon, breast and lungs.

Preventive vaccines

For some cancers, preventive vaccination is available. To prevent cervical cancer, the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine is recommended. The HPV infection can cause various cancers. Other than cervical cancer, it can cause vulval, vaginal, anal and oropharyngeal cancers. The HPV infection is common among sexually active people. Low-risk HPV infection can cause genital warts.

Vaccination is available against the HPV infection. It is given between nine and 14 years and can be given up to 45 years. It is most useful when given before the start of sexual activity.

HPV vaccination can prevent the majority of cervical cancers. Usually, two or three doses are given according to age. Consultation with a gynaecologist or physician is advised.

The Hepatitis B infection can lead to chronic liver disease. In some cases, it can lead to liver cancer. Vaccination against the Hepatitis B virus is available. Two or three doses are recommended. The virus is transmitted through transfusion of contaminated blood, infected needles or sex with an infected person.

Preventive vaccination should be avoided during pregnancy and severe illness. It should also be avoided if one suffers from reactions to the previous dose.

There is always hope and the Russian vaccine has raised expectations.

Sometime this year all details regarding the vaccine will be available. Hope unites people. Cancer patients should not lose hope. When the sun goes down, the stars come out.