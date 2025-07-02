Protesters blame college authorities, cops

A law student, who participated in a gathering outside South Calcutta Law College on Tuesday to protest the alleged gang-rape of the 24-year-old student on the campus on June 25, said the administration was taking a knee-jerk action only after the incident

happened.

The second-year student of Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College on Prince Anwar Shah Road said why police did not take any action against Monojit Mishra, the prime accused, when so many complaints had been filed against him earlier.

“We have read in the newspaper that he was arrested thrice by the police before the June 25 incident. The police had filed chargesheets against him. Why then such a person was allowed to roam free? Why was he not put on trial? Had the administration been proactive, the heinous crime could have been avoided,” the second-year student said.

He was part of the protesters that assembled in front of the Kasba college gate around 2pm.

The student clad in lawyer uniform was holding a poster demanding justice.

He said that the problem with the police was they were “reactive and not

proactive”.

“Even after the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident (rape and murder of the 31-year-old post-graduate trainee), they have not thought of becoming proactive. The same problem lies with the college authorities. On Tuesday, I could hear the governing body of the college announcing a slew of measures to ensure the safety and security of the woman students. Why could this be not done earlier when they knew about the offences that Mishra committed?” he told Metro.

The vice-principal of South Calcutta Law College, Nayna Chatterji, had earlier said that she did not know about the police complaints against Mishra and therefore, allowed him to get recruited as a casual staff of the college in September last year.

Chatterji did not respond to the text messages from Metro on Tuesday.

The protesting students marched up to the Gariahat crossing from the college in Kasba.

“From running illegal admission racket to misbehaving with woman students, Mishra was allowed to do things unchecked. As the college administration failed to stop him, a fellow student had to pay a price,” said Saugata Sinha, a second-year student of the law college in Kasba.