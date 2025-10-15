Prisoner at Presidency jail booked for smuggling in phone, legal case initiated

A legal case has been initiated against an undertrial prisoner lodged in Presidency jail for allegedly smuggling in and retaining a mobile phone in his possession, which was said to have been used by another undertrial prisoner who successfully fled from the jail’s custody during his time at SSKM Hospital last week.

Police said they received a complaint against an undertrial prisoner named Samir Hossain for allegedly keeping and smuggling mobile phones inside ward number five of Presidency Correctional Home.

Sources in the jail said that one of the mobile phones, a slightly damaged blue coloured Android device, that was seized from Hossain on October 10, had allegedly been used by another undertrial prisoner named Arup Dhar, who managed to flee from the jail custody on October 9, while he was admitted to bed number 57 at Mackenzie Ward of SSKM Hospital.

“After one undertrial prisoner fled from the hospital, an internal investigation found that he received support from someone inside the jail in the form of a mobile phone. The phone was seized from ward five of the jail on October 10, around 7.45pm,” said an official of the state correctional services department.

The matter was reported to the Hastings police station, based on which a case has been started against Hossain. Sections under the West Bengal Correctional Services Act have been slapped against Hossain.

According to sources, the IMEI number of the phone has been removed to avoid tracking. A SIM card was found inside the mobile phone set.

“The call details record of the SIM card would be analysed to find out who was contacted,” said an officer.

The man who fled judicial custody was later recaptured by the police.