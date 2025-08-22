Prime Minister Narendra Modi to land at 4pm, head to Jessore Road for flagging off metro services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off three Metro links during his visit to the city on Friday. A low-down of his itinerary and possible traffic disruptions:

Arrival: Modi is scheduled to arrive at the airport at 4pm.

Metro Railway event: Modi is expected to reach Jessore Road Metro station by road around 4.15pm and flag off Metro services between Noapara and Jai Hind Bimanbandar stations.

A railway official said the two other Metro links — between Ruby-Beleghata and Sealdah-Esplanade — will also be inaugurated by Modi at Jessore Road station.

Modi is scheduled to take a Metro ride from Jessore Road station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar station and return by 4.35pm.

After this, he is scheduled to go to Central Jail Ground, Dum Dum, to lay the foundation stones for several government projects. Then, he is scheduled to hold a non-government public meeting between 5.30pm and 6.15pm, near the Dum Dum venue.

He is expected to reach the airport by 6.30pm and depart for Delhi.

Traffic alert: Police said stretches of Jessore Road, Belgachia Road, and VIP Road could face temporary congestion, depending on Modi’s travel route.