MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 22 August 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to land at 4pm, head to Jessore Road for flagging off metro services

A railway official said the two other Metro links — between Ruby-Beleghata and Sealdah-Esplanade — will also be inaugurated by Modi at Jessore Road station

Monalisa Chaudhuri, Debraj Mitra Published 22.08.25, 07:23 AM
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off three Metro links during his visit to the city on Friday. A low-down of his itinerary and possible traffic disruptions:

Arrival: Modi is scheduled to arrive at the airport at 4pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metro Railway event: Modi is expected to reach Jessore Road Metro station by road around 4.15pm and flag off Metro services between Noapara and Jai Hind Bimanbandar stations.

A railway official said the two other Metro links — between Ruby-Beleghata and Sealdah-Esplanade — will also be inaugurated by Modi at Jessore Road station.

Modi is scheduled to take a Metro ride from Jessore Road station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar station and return by 4.35pm.

After this, he is scheduled to go to Central Jail Ground, Dum Dum, to lay the foundation stones for several government projects. Then, he is scheduled to hold a non-government public meeting between 5.30pm and 6.15pm, near the Dum Dum venue.

He is expected to reach the airport by 6.30pm and depart for Delhi.

Traffic alert: Police said stretches of Jessore Road, Belgachia Road, and VIP Road could face temporary congestion, depending on Modi’s travel route.

RELATED TOPICS

Metro Services Narendra Modi Jessore Road
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

House of cards that rules us: SIR, 'unconstitutional' bills widen chasm

Barring two days of discussion each in the two Houses on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the session that had started off with disruptions and adjournments ended on the same bilious note
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Thursday. 
Quote left Quote right

West Bengal is eagerly looking towards the BJP with hope because of our development agenda

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT