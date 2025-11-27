Bhaichung Bhutia flags off 10th anniversary run as registrations cross 17,000

Less than a month remains for eastern India’s marquee road race, which turns 10 this year.

The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, partnered by The Telegraph, will be held on December 21.

More than 17,000 people have already registered for this year’s race. Registrations are still on, but the slots are filling up fast, organisers said.

At Calcutta Rangers Club on the Maidan, the race was endorsed on Wednesday by one of the great Indian footballers of all time — Bhaichung Bhutia — who was lovingly called the “scorpion of the mountains” by the Maidan crowd that adored him. Bhutia hails from Sikkim.

Bhutia has hung up his boots for years now. But on the club lawns on Wednesday, in a jersey, shorts and boots, it seemed it was just the other day.

“Seeing people from so many walks of life come together reminded me why this city is India’s sporting heart. I urge everyone to register, participate, and make this landmark edition unforgettable,” said Bhutia, one of the ambassadors of the race this year.

He even played some football with nine registered participants from the

Ananda Run category, selected randomly. One of them was Souhardya Dey, 25, from Teghoria. Like many Calcuttans, the race instilled the love of running in Dey.

The 2025 edition will be his third in the race.

“I am a Mohun Bagan supporter. Bhutia’s mother club (East Bengal) is our biggest rival. But he played for us as well, and I am a fan. When I was told I was selected, I did not know what to say,” said Dey.

Actor Srabanti Chatterjee, a TSW25K Ratna, like Bhutia, also attended the Wednesday programme.

“I want more women to participate. I feel that running is not only for fitness, I feel it’s not only for sports and all, I feel that women should join for their own power, their own freedom, their own health, and their own well-being,” said Srabanti.