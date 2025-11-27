Man posing as cop dupes Entally resident of Rs 3 lakh with fake civic volunteer offer

A resident of Entally was allegedly promised the job of a civic volunteer in Kolkata Police by a man who impersonated an officer and claimed he had sufficient access to recruit people into the police force.

The complainant, Sachin Kumar Shaw, told police that a man named Chandi Charan Sikari had posed as a police officer and claimed he could arrange the job of a civic volunteer for a payment of ₹3 lakh.

Shaw has mentioned a few other persons were also involved.

“The accused persons prepared forged appointment letters for civic volunteer posts to make the complainant believe that he had been recruited for the service,” said an officer of Kolkata Police.

The police said Shaw paid in both cash and online. But he neither got the job nor his money.

The police have registered a case. No one has been arrested till Wednesday evening.