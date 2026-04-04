Prayers for peace and brotherhood; Churches across Calcutta packed on Good Friday

Churches across the city saw large gatherings on Friday as the faithful came together to attend Good Friday services.

At the Church of Christ the King in Park Circus, nearly 1,000 people attended the service. Authorities had set up a screen for those who could not be accommodated inside.

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“On Good Friday, many people who don’t usually come on Sundays also attend service. Jesus took our sins upon himself and died for all humanity, but death was not the end. There is resurrection after this,” said Father Robert Gregory Monteiro, parish priest of the Church of Christ the King.

His message emphasised peace, love, joy and brotherhood, especially in turbulent, war-ridden times.

“Today, we prayed for peace. Sometimes, because of pride and ego, we fail to bring peace, and ordinary people lose their lives. War is not the answer. Leaders should sit together and resolve conflicts amicably for the sake of peace,” Father Monteiro said.

At Bhawanipore Congregational Church, the service also drew a large turnout.

“Not everyone had leave on Friday, but many made the effort to attend,” said Reverend Shreeraj Mohanty, presbyter-in-charge of the Bhawanipore Congregational Church.

“We emphasised the need for peace. Jesus gave up his life for humanity, but now those with hardened hearts are taking lives,” Reverend Mohanty added.