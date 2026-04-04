MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Prayers for peace and brotherhood; Churches across Calcutta packed on Good Friday

At the Church of Christ the King in Park Circus, nearly 1,000 people attended the service. Authorities had set up a screen for those who could not be accommodated inside

Jhinuk Mazumdar Published 04.04.26, 06:33 AM
Prayers at St James’ Church; (below) the Church of Christ The King on Good Friday. Pictures by Bishwarup Dutta

Prayers at St James’ Church; (below) the Church of Christ The King on Good Friday. Pictures by Bishwarup Dutta

Churches across the city saw large gatherings on Friday as the faithful came together to attend Good Friday services.

At the Church of Christ the King in Park Circus, nearly 1,000 people attended the service. Authorities had set up a screen for those who could not be accommodated inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Good Friday, many people who don’t usually come on Sundays also attend service. Jesus took our sins upon himself and died for all humanity, but death was not the end. There is resurrection after this,” said Father Robert Gregory Monteiro, parish priest of the Church of Christ the King.

His message emphasised peace, love, joy and brotherhood, especially in turbulent, war-ridden times.

“Today, we prayed for peace. Sometimes, because of pride and ego, we fail to bring peace, and ordinary people lose their lives. War is not the answer. Leaders should sit together and resolve conflicts amicably for the sake of peace,” Father Monteiro said.

At Bhawanipore Congregational Church, the service also drew a large turnout.

“Not everyone had leave on Friday, but many made the effort to attend,” said Reverend Shreeraj Mohanty, presbyter-in-charge of the Bhawanipore Congregational Church.

“We emphasised the need for peace. Jesus gave up his life for humanity, but now those with hardened hearts are taking lives,” Reverend Mohanty added.

RELATED TOPICS

Good Friday Church Prayers Peace Jesus Christ
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cong candidate becomes Bengal's first deleted voter to get right restored by SIR tribunal

Mehtab Sheikh, a contractor from Farakka, moved Supreme Court to secure directive to decide his case
Himanta Biswa Sarma wife passports controversy
Quote left Quote right

Himanta’s politics is built on hatred against Muslims; yet wife holds Muslim country passports?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT