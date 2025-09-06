Post on SLST question leak leads to arrest of 30-year-old man from West Midnapore

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday from Chandrakona in West Midnapore for allegedly claiming that he had received a telephone call saying someone could arrange for questions and answers of the State Level Selection Test (SLST) to recruit assistant teachers, two days before the first exam on September 7.

Officers of the West Midnapore police stumbled on a social media post two days ago and traced it to Arindam Pal, who claimed to be a resident of Murshidabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further checks revealed Pal was a resident of West Midnapore, and he was summoned for questioning. After interrogating Pal for hours, the police arrested him on Friday.

Officers said Pal was arrested for allegedly trying to mislead those preparing to take the exams and maligning the state administration by creating confusion in the minds of people

“Pal is a resident of Mangrul gram panchayat in Chandrakona Block I. He has been arrested under provisions of the IT Act,” a senior officer of Chandrakona police station said on Friday.

West Midnapore district police reposted Pal’s post on its social media page, with a warning that posting such false and misleading information on social media would invite legal action.

Pal allegedly wrote on his social media page that he had received a call on his number where the caller asked if he wanted a teacher’s job in a state-aided school, clearing the SLST test. He claimed that he had been told he would have to pay ₹14 lakh. Pal is also said to have claimed in his post that he would receive the question paper two days before the exam. Pal claimed to be a resident of Murshidabad in his post.

“Will this be the mode of cheating this time? Will the question paper be leaked?” Pal questioned and ended the post.

The police branded Pal’s post on his social media account as “fake” and said they would interrogate him further.