Noisier festival, never mind the crackdown, perfect menace in the name of celebration

Firecrackers echoed across the city and its neighbouring areas until early Tuesday morning, hours past the 8pm-10pm window set by Calcutta High Court. The noise resumed Tuesday afternoon and intensified in the evening.

Despite police seizing more fireworks than last year, residents across the city said this Diwali was noisier than in recent years.

The state pollution control board received 46 complaints between 5pm on Monday and 12.30am on Tuesday.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, however, maintained the city had fared better than before.

“The pollution has been under control compared to earlier years. The pollution level has been lower compared to other metros also,” Verma said on Tuesday. “We received several complaints last night, especially from the added areas. More than 100 people were arrested last night. Legal action has been started against them.”

Police seized 852.45kg of fireworks on Tuesday, up from 717.8kg last Diwali. Bidhannagar Police seized an additional 36kg over Sunday and Monday.

Officers arrested 183 people for using banned firecrackers or bursting them beyond stipulated hours. Another 640 were arrested for other offences: 451 for disorderly conduct and six for gambling.

Traffic police issued over 880 challans, including 180 for pillion riding without helmets, 331 for riding two-wheelers without helmets, 116 for rash driving, 99 for drunk driving and 156 for other violations.

A 2023 Calcutta High Court order allows only a two-hour window for green firecrackers on Diwali: 8pm to 10pm.

“In the state of West Bengal, only green crackers can be sold and bursting of such crackers shall be allowed for two hours during Deepavali festival from 8pm to 10pm,” the bench had stated.

Kolkata Police reiterated these restrictions in a Friday notification signed by commissioner Verma: “Authorised green firecrackers can be displayed/discharged during the ensuing Kali Puja and Deepawali festivals on 20.10.2025 from 8pm till 10pm only.”

Residents painted a different picture. Calcuttans who ventured out on Monday said virtually every neighbourhood had deafening firecrackers going off repeatedly.

“We went to Alipore, Beltala, Kasba, Ballygunge Circular Road, among other places. Everywhere we could hear sounds of firecrackers,” said Naba Datta, secretary of Sabuj Mancha, a platform for environmental organisations.

“We usually visit hospitals and neighbourhoods till midnight on Diwali. Earlier, we would experience the use of firecrackers being reduced from around 11pm. Yesterday (Monday), even around 11.30pm, we heard firecrackers going relentlessly.”