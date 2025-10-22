Kolkata Police arrest 316 people for disorderly conduct, bursting banned fireworks in post-Diwali crackdown

The Kolkata Police arrested 316 people for violating the law, including disorderly conduct and bursting banned fireworks on Tuesday, a day after Diwali, an official said.

Over 180 kg of banned fireworks and more than 30 litres of illicit liquor were also seized during raids conducted on Tuesday, he said.

Police arrested 273 people for disorderly conduct and 43 for bursting prohibited fireworks, the official said on Wednesday.

Besides, the Kolkata Traffic Police prosecuted 366 people on Tuesday for various offences, he added.

