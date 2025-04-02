Police recce rally routes, monitor social media posts with potential to incite violence before Ram Navami

The Bengal director-general of police spoke to commissioners and district police chiefs on Tuesday afternoon to underscore the importance of monitoring social media posts with the potential to incite passions ahead of Ram Navami and a quick and effective response in case of one.

Rajeev Kumar connected with the officers via video conference. Along with him were the additional director-general of police (law and order), Jawed Shamim, and the zonal additional directors-general.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police stations across Bengal were asked to be alert to possible attempts to instigate communal sentiments and incite violence in the name of a religious procession or by disturbing one, sources said.

Instances of rumours spreading on social media and creating panic during festivals are rife. “All officers have been asked to remain alert against such social media traffic and take prompt action,” an officer said.

Multiple meetings have been held in the past few days at various levels of the police force in Calcutta and the districts to ensure a happy and peaceful Ram Navami.

“The idea is not to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments but at the same time make people abide by the Calcutta High Court guidelines. Just like lakhs of people celebrate Durga Puja in Bengal but all organisers have to follow rules, be it the height of the pandal or the nature of the immersion procession,” said an officer of the rank of joint commissioner in Kolkata Police.

This Ram Navami, the cops on the ground have been asked to be equally focused on “background work” in the days leading up to the festival.

Police sources said officers across police stations have been asked to conduct meetings with the organisers of Ram Navami processions, interact with them to make them aware of the rules and directives of the high court and make them abide by the rules.

The Special Branch of Kolkata Police has been activated to collate information of possible disturbances.

Most of the processions being held in Calcutta are organised by clubs or in the name of temples. In such cases, the police are interacting with the club members and the temple trustees.

“We have conveyed to the organisers that weapons are not permissible in the rallies and no one can use DJ boxes in the processions. Everyone is requested to stick to their declared route and avoid confrontation even if there is instigation,” said an officer of the north division.

An advisory issued by Kolkata Police recently mentioned adequate coverage of the processions, complete videography — from a procession’s head to tail, adequate CCTV coverage along the route, ensuring no weapons are used and restricting the number of attendees.

“We have been carrying out recces of the routes to check if there are sensitive pockets that need special attention and if the CCTV cameras installed on the route are adequate and working,” said an officer of the central division of Kolkata Police.