Police query on Jadavpur University ‘Pathshala’ tutor linked with attack on Bratya Basu’s car

Police have sought information from the Jadavpur University registrar about a students’ group that has been running a school for the underprivileged on the campus in connection with the alleged attack on education minister Bratya Basu and his car on March 1.

Investigators have sought details about a man who is said to be a teacher in the school and had earlier been booked under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act).

ADVERTISEMENT

Social activist Raja Sarkhel, acquitted in the UAPA case for want of evidence after almost a decade behind bars, was questioned at Jadavpur police station last week in connection with the ongoing probe, police sources said.

The police said they had sought details about Ashu Timir-er Pathshala from the university and if Sarkhel was attached to it.

Ashu Timir-er Pathshala was started by a group of JU students — present and former — in 2021 so students from disadvantaged families had access to basic education when physical schools were closed because of the Covid pandemic.

A room used by the university’s gardeners was turned into a school named after Ashu Majumder and Timir Baran Singha, two JU students who were killed by the police during the crackdown on Naxalites in the early 1970s, sources in JU said.

“We have asked for documents related to Sarkhel’s appointment to the school running on the JU campus. And in case he was not appointed, in what capacity he was entering the school to teach,” said a senior officer of the south suburban division of Kolkata Police.

“We have also asked about the inception of the school and who all teach and study there,” the officer said.

JU registrar Indrajit Banerjee said: “The police have sent us certain queries about the school. The JU authorities will soon send a response following discussions”.

A former student, among those who founded the school, told Metro on Monday: “Sarkhel was engaged in the school as a teacher. He teaches language skills. While engaging the teachers, we don’t look at their political associations. The school is run during the evening every day other than holidays.”

An official said a JU student, among those named in an FIR for alleged vandalism and arson on the campus on March 1, also teaches in the school.

Education minister Basu, who went to attend a meeting by a pro-Trinamool teachers’ organisation on March 1, was prevented from leaving the campus by some students who demanded immediate talks on pending student polls.

Eight FIRs were drawn up after the unrest.

The police said the queries related to Sarkhel and the school were in connection with the attack on Basu’s car.

The authorities have been asked to respond with the details within three days.