Police officer taken into custody in 2.66cr Entally Dacoity case

The Kolkata Police arrested a STF constable in connection with the dacoity of Rs. 2.66 crore from an Entally-based forex company, taking the total arrests to seven in the case.

Investigation revealed the 43-year old constable Mintu Sarkar was involved with the planning of the dacoity though his exact role in the scheme is still under probe.

Mintu, who had no previous complaint against him, was picked up from the offices of the anti-dacoity and robbery section of the Kolkata Police’s detective department on Tuesday.

“The process of suspending him from active duty has been initiated,” said a senior officer.

Along with Hazra, his relative Sanjib Das and a friend Md Sarfaraz, the cops have arrested the taxi driver Alamgir Khan, and two others Shahrukh Sheikh and Amiruddin, whose roles are yet to be explained.

So far the cops have recovered Rs. 71.90 lakhs from Entally, Subhasgram and Mathurapur areas, the last two being in adjoining South 24-Parganas, nearly Rs. 2crore is still missing.

A search was conducted at Sarkar’s residence but no money was recovered.

“Interrogation is on. It appears many people were brought in for safekeeping of the stolen cash. We expect to make more arrests in the coming days,” said a senior officer.

Hazra, Das and Sarfaraz will be produced before the court again on May 19 after the end of their police remand.