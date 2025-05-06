Kolkata: Police arrest three for Rs 2.66 crore daylight robbery

Three persons including the employee of a money exchange firm were arrested for their alleged involvement in a robbery of Rs. 2.66 crore.

One of the accused Riju Hazra, an employee at the forex company on SN Banerjee road, is suspected to have tipped off the robbers.

The other suspects were identified as Beleghata’s Sanjib Das, an uncle of Hazra’s wife, while the third is one Mohammad Sarfaraz of Entally.

On Monday around 11.40 am, Hazra and another colleague of his had boarded a taxi from in front of 118, SN Banerjee road. They were headed to the State Bank of India’s Park Circus branch.

According to the complaint filed by the two, two men forcibly boarded the taxi at Phillips More and ordered the driver to take them to a desolate spot in Topsia. The two men forced open the cab’s trunk and fled with the cash.

According to the cops, the three had planned the heist during one of Hazra’s routine trips to the bank. On Monday, Hazra is alleged to have tipped off Das and Sarfaraz about the cash and the route.

“There were some inconsistencies in his statement, based on which we arrested him. His interrogation led us to the other two,” said a senior officer.

The cab driver was let off after interrogation as there was no prima facie evidence of his being involved in the crime.

The stolen booty is yet to be recovered.

The three were produced before the Sealdah Court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody till May 19.