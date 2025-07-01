Second incident report also shoddy: CU, college shut ‘indefinitely’; No word on June 25: Teachers

The South Calcutta Law College authorities held a five-minute online meeting with teachers and staff members on Sunday, where the alleged gang rape of the 24-year-old student on the campus on June 25 was not discussed.

The vice-principal, Nayna Chatterji, announced that the college would be “closed indefinitely” at the meeting held over Google Meet around 2.30pm on Sunday, said some teachers who attended it.

“There was no discussion on the horrifying incident that has shaken the entire state. The vice-principal just announced that it was not advisable to open the college at this stage, given the prevailing tension. She advised us not to speak to the media about what happened on June 25. She said police told her to pass on the message to the college employees that they not speak to the press,” said a teacher who attended the meeting.

Calls and text messages to vice-principal Chatterji from Metro went unanswered on Monday.

A notice that was uploaded on the website of the college late on Sunday said: “All B.A.LL.B and LL.M (General and Honours) classes of South Calcutta Law College will be suspended and the college premises will remain closed for all students until further notice as decided by the governing body.”

Another teacher said it was not clear why the vice-principal said that the decision to shut the college was taken at a meeting of the governing body.

“It was just an online meeting that she called. The Trinamool MLA from Budge Budge Assembly constituency, Ashok Deb, who is the president of the governing body, did not attend the meeting,” the teacher said.

Calls and text messages to Deb went unanswered on Monday.

Report to CU

Vice-principal Chatterji sent a second report on the gang rape to Calcutta University on Sunday.

Calcutta University’s officiating vice-chancellor Santa Datta Dey had called the first report that the college had sent “shoddy”.

“The vice-principal sent a second report to the university. But it was as shoddy as the first one. She again mentioned that she came to know about the incident 40 hours after it happened, and then she went to meet the president of the governing body. In the second report, she could not explain why the students’ union room was open because the state government has not held campus elections over the past eight years,” Dey told Metro on Monday.

The university is planning to send an inspection team to the college on Tuesday to independently gather details of the incident.

“I was surprised to learn that the college did not hold any governing body meeting on Monday to discuss the horrifying incident and has closed the college, endangering the future of the students,” Dey said.

The governing body is the highest decision-making body of any government-aided college, like the law college in Kasba.

An official of the education department said they wanted the college to hold a meeting of the governing body on Monday so that a detailed report could be sent to them.

“Since the college could not hold a meeting on Monday, they have been told to hold the meeting on Tuesday,” said the official.