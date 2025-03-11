MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Police examine Bratya’s car; Forensic experts collect samples from education minister’s vehicle to ascertain nature of collision

A team from the forensic wing of Kolkata Police and officers of Jadavpur police station examined the Mahindra Scorpio at a garage off EM Bypass, where the car has been kept since the incident

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 11.03.25, 06:48 AM
Students try to stop education minister Bratya Basu's car from leaving the JU campus on March 1

Education minister Bratya Basu’s car that allegedly hit a Jadavpur University student on March 1 underwent a forensic examination on Monday.

A team from the forensic wing of Kolkata Police and officers of Jadavpur police station examined the Mahindra Scorpio at a garage off EM Bypass, where the car has been kept since the incident.

Police sources said the forensic experts collected samples from the car to ascertain the nature of the collision from the damage of the car.

JU student Indranuj Roy has alleged that the minister’s car had tried to kill him while leaving the campus on March 1 as he and other students demanded an immediate meeting over the stalled student elections.

A formal FIR has been drawn up based on Indranuj’s complaint. Charges of attempt to murder have been slapped against the minister, his driver and a professor in the case.

The police have started a suo motu case against “unknown students of Jadavpur University” for attacking the minister’s car and damaging government property.

Some students climbed onto the car’s bonnet and tried to dismantle the national flag on it. Some threw shoes and smashed the windshield.

Police sources said they were investigating both cases — the attack on the minister’s car and the alleged attack by the minister’s car.

In case of a collision, the police prepare a motor collision report with details of the alleged collision and if any visible evidence has been found to corroborate the allegations.

In this case, the police said Indranuj alleged the car had hit him and they tried to find if there was any tangible evidence on the car to justify the allegation.

Senior officers refused to divulge the details of their findings. “We will submit everything before the court,” said the officer.

The police recorded the statement of the minister’s driver, Rehan Molla, on
Saturday in connection with what had happened around the car on the JU campus on March 1.

Jadavpur University Bratya Basu
