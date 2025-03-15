Police arrest 160 for 'disorderly conduct' from different parts of city during Holi

More than 160 persons were arrested for “disorderly conduct” from different parts of the city during Holi on Friday, police said.

There were few complaints of forcible splashing of colours, but the majority of the arrests were related to drunken brawls, blocking roads while playing Holi, drinking in the open and creating a nuisance, officers of Kolkata Police said.

“We have seized over 33 litres of liquor from different areas till Friday evening,” said a senior police officer.

Over 500 pickets were set up across the city and 28 heavy radio flying squads kept criss-crossing the city’s different pockets throughout the day, senior officers said.

Police personnel were also deployed on motorbikes for fast access to trouble spots inside lanes and bylanes.

Arrangements were made at over 60 ghats where teams of Kolkata Police’s disaster management unit were posted to prevent any untoward incidents over bathing in the Hooghly in a drunken state.

Senior officers said police teams were present at the ghats to stop revellers from jumping into the waters in an inebriated state

“The police personnel were provided with loudhailers to send across the message of bathing carefully and not to go into the water in a drunken state,” an officer said.