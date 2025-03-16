Pointers Business Forum: South Point alumni set up not-for-profit company

They started as a WhatsApp group to stand by each other when business was low in the pandemic years.

Having bonded virtually, the entrepreneurs and independent professionals, all former students of South Point, have now formed a not-for-profit company — the Pointers Business Forum (PBF).

ADVERTISEMENT

In its fourth year, the annual expo was held at Rotary Sadan over a weekend (March 8 and 9), graduating to a two-day event for the first time.

“To increase our networking reach, we got on board last year some ecosystem partners — like-minded organisations though not necessarily with a South Point connection. This year, since we got an auditorium, we decided to approach the partners to hold seminars and even a pitch fest,” said PBF chairperson Atin Dutta.

The Pointers Conclave and Expo was inaugurated by Shashi Panja, industry, women and child development and social welfare minister, and Techno India co-chairperson Manoshi Roychowdhury.

The first day coincided with Women’s Day. So the forum celebrated women change-makers, calling on stage entrepreneurs and leaders from all economic and communal echelons.

Ajmira Khatun had come from Topsia. Starting life as a rag picker, she got a rickshaw as a gift, which she rented out.

“I saved from the rent and bought another rickshaw. That gave me adequate income to get my daughter educated and married,” Khatun told The Telegraph with a smile as she got off the stage.

The other life stories saluted on stage were no less worthy battles against adversities. One gave birth to a cancer-stricken child and was abandoned by her husband, while two others were abandoned for giving birth to daughters. All three stood up for themselves and their children on their own feet.

Another session was on the epitome of She power — Durga Puja.

Arnab Basu, PBF director-convenor, moderated a discussion on establishing the city’s Durga Puja as a global tourism destination. Ethical hacker Sandeep Sengupta, an ex-Pointer, gave tips on cybersecurity. Former Pointers like Roshni Sen, IAS, food entrepreneurs Debaditya Chaudhury and Rajiv Paul discussed Global Aspirations: The Road Ahead for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Medal-winning athletes and para athletes from the National Games were felicitated, and sports development in educational institutions was discussed, with participation from Olympian Joydeep Karmakar and Indian Football Association chairman Subrata Dutta.

Other sectors discussed on the second day included IT and AI as emerging opportunities in business, real estate and Bengal’s place in the talent race. The event was anchored by Sauraveswar Sen.

Next door, 50 stalls, mostly by ex-Pointers, showcased a variety of products and services.