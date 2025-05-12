Pen to hanky: Airport security eye on all; additional screening of passengers and baggage to continue till further notice: Officials

A feeble beeping sound from a metal detector caused by a ball-point pen triggered a flurry of action among security guards.

Cabin baggage was scanned two times, first at the security checking area and then just before boarding the flight.

The heightened tensions between India and Pakistan have led to an amplification of security checks across airports in the country, passengers who landed in Calcutta said.

Amidst the ongoing border tensions, the directorate general of civil aviation has suspended civilian flights at 32 airports in northern and western India until May 15.

Calcutta airport officials said the increased security measures, like additional screening of passengers and baggage, and checking vehicles approaching the terminal building, would continue till further notice.

“Every single item was checked. I was asked to keep even the handkerchief on a tray that went into the scanner,” said a man who arrived at Calcutta airport from Mumbai on Sunday morning.

“A pen was inside my diary. It triggered a beeping sound from the metal detector. At once, three to four guards called me aside and asked me to empty my backpack. They searched every single item until they found the pen inside the diary,” said the 32-year-old passenger, who lives in Howrah.

Metal detectors are meant to detect such objects, but the sense of urgency among the jawans was unusual, he said.

Another man, who lives in Picnic Garden, was on an official trip to Bhubaneswar and returned on Saturday night.

He got a message from the airline that said he must reach the airport three hours before the flight.

“Every hand baggage was checked twice, first at the usual security check-in and again just before boarding,” said the man, who works with a pre-school chain.

Several carriers have asked flyers to reach their respective airports at least three hours in advance to facilitate enhanced checks mandated by the bureau of civil aviation security.

Around 1pm on Sunday, most of the domestic departure gates at Calcutta airport were almost deserted. Only gates 2A and 2B were busy.

More than 25 passengers were waiting at 2A. A Central Industrial Security Force jawan was checking their papers. Another walked forward, asking passengers in the middle and towards the end of the queue to bring out their ID proofs to save time.

Several passengers who came out of the arrival gates said security checks were taking more time than usual.

“Airport security checks are, anyway, meticulous. But this time, a couple of more minutes were allotted for the screening of almost every passenger,” said a man who came from Calicut in Kerala.

“The flight was packed. The security checks took up more time than usual,” said a man who came from Bahrain via a connecting flight from Mumbai.

Two others, who came from Delhi and Raipur, respectively, also said their flights were full.

A senior official of Calcutta airport said the security has been beefed up in many layers.

“Registered baggage is also being screened randomly now,” he said. Calcutta airport has an inline baggage screening system, which is conducted by airlines personnel. “Now CISF personnel are also screening the registered baggage along with airline staff,” said the official.

“Also, at security check-in counters, CISF would randomly conduct a physical check of hand baggage. Now, all hand baggage is being physically checked with explosive detecting devices,” said the airport official.