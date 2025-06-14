Passenger loses right leg after being hit by a train at Dum Dum on Friday morning

A passenger had his right leg severed and an RPF constable was injured in the head after being hit by a train at Dum Dum on Friday morning.

Jagadish Chandra Sarkar and constable Karuna Kumari were taken to RG Kar hospital. Sarkar had to undergo surgery and Kumari was shifted to a railway hospital.

“A scuffle broke out among passengers on a Sealdah-bound Ranaghat local as soon as it left Chakdah. A call was made to the RPF helpline. An RPF team went to Naihati but the train had left. Subsequently, they proceeded to Barrackpore but failed. The train was finally intercepted at Dum Dum, where Sarkar, the key suspect, was caught,” said a GRP officer.

Sarkar jumped onto the tracks while being taken to the RPF post. Kumari followed him. Just then, minutes after 9am, a train entered the platform. “The driver applied the brakes but failed to avert the accident,” the officer said.

“Sarkar’s right leg had to be amputated from the knee. He is still in the OT,” an official of the hospital said.

Trains were disrupted for close to 30 minutes.