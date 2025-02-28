Parents of RG Kar rape and murder victim told at CBI meeting to 'have patience'

The parents of the junior doctor raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital met CBI director Praveen Sood in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon and they were told to “have patience”.

Stepping out of the CBI headquarters, her father told The Telegraph over the phone: “They gave us a patient hearing and assured us that we will get the justice we are looking for. But for that, we will have to be patient.”

He added that the family would wait a few more days and then decide their course of action. “We will wait for a few more days. Then we will decide.... We will see an end to this,” he said.

“If needed, we will sit on a dharna in Delhi,” he said.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee, still on duty, was found dead in a seminar hall at her workplace on August 9, 2024.

A Kolkata Police civic volunteer, suspended after his arrest, has been convicted of the crime and sent to jail for life. The CBI has moved Calcutta High Court seeking death for Sanjay Roy.

Kolkata Police had picked up Roy a day after the crime.

The probe was handed over to the CBI after four days of investigation by the city police after the parents told the high court they were not happy with the progress.

On Thursday, the parents told the CBI chief about their complaints about the ongoing probe by the central agency.

“We shared our observations about the investigation and the lapses in the probe pointed out by the courts,” the doctor’s father said.

The family had sent an email to the CBI chief on Wednesday seeking an appointment on Thursday.

Tamonas Chaudhuri, a doctor who accompanied the bereaved parents, said though they did not receive any response to the email they directly went to the CBI headquarters on Thursday and showed up at the reception.

“At the reception, we said we did not get any response to the email, but we wanted to meet the CBI director,” Chaudhuri told The Telegraph.

The receptionist connected them to the director’s office and the parents and the doctors were allowed upstairs.

“The meeting with the CBI director and joint director lasted almost an hour. We asked them about the supplementary chargesheet. They said that they were working on the evidence and documents to make it leak proof,” Chaudhuri said.

The CBI submitted its lone chargesheet in the case last year and named charged Sanjay Roy with the rape and murder.

Sources close to the family of the deceased doctor said the parents were not convinced that the crime had been committed by one person.

The CBI had arrested two more people — the then principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, and the then officer in charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mandal — and charged them with destruction of evidence and a larger conspiracy.

However, as the central agency failed to submit a chargesheet against them within 90 days of arrest, the duo were granted bail.

In a recent court hearing, the CBI’s lawyer said the agency would “soon” submit the supplementary chargesheet.

However, the parents had expressed disappointment over the delay and the fact that CBI officers were allegedly not sharing investigation updates with them.

The parents complained to the CBI chief against his officers about this.

A senior CBI officer in Calcutta said he had heard about the meeting.

“I have heard that the parents of the doctor met our superiors at the CBI headquarters in Delhi. But I am not aware of what happened in the meeting,” he said.