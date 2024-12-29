Parama flyover to be open to two-wheelers both day and night, restrictions withdrawn

Two-wheelers will be allowed to ply on the Parama flyover throughout the day and the restrictions at night that were earlier in place have been withdrawn, police commissioner Manoj Verma said on Saturday.

The decision was taken to ease the commute for employees of IT and other companies in Sector V and New Town at night and those with medical emergencies, officers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new system will be implemented immediately, cops said.

Two-wheelers were restricted from the flyover between 10pm and 6am for the last six years as part of a security drive to reduce accidents.

“We are doing away with restrictions on the Parama flyover for two-wheelers. But there will be restrictions on the speed limit because it is prone to accidents. This is a new change,” Verma said.

Officers said the police have received inputs from residents about the ban causing problems for those trying to access the flyover on two-wheelers for medical emergencies and for a section of IT and other employees who work at night. The decision to do away with it was taken considering their challenges.

A notification, signed by the city police chief and issued later at night, said the speed limit was restricted to 40kmph for two-wheelers.

It said two-wheelers will be allowed to ply “on the entire Maa flyover from north end, south end and west end and on entire AJC Bose Road flyover from east end and west end...”

“The notification shall be enforced with immediate effect and will continue until further orders,” it said. The movement of goods vehicles and buses will, however, remain restricted, it added.

Officers said since the Parama flyover is connected to the AJC Bose flyover, two-wheelers will be allowed to access both as a part of the new move.

The restrictions on the movement of two-wheelers across several flyovers at night, including Park Street, AJC Bose Road and Parama, were put in place as part of the “Save Life Safe Drive” campaign launched by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, officers said.

Many two-wheeler riders would indulge in bike races at night on the flyovers leading to multiple casualties.