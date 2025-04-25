MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pahalgam terror attack: Prayers for slain 26 at tribute to Pope Francis

Leaders of various faiths joined the archbishop in praying for the victims of the terror attack and to pay tribute to the Pope

Jhinuk Mazumdar Published 25.04.25, 07:34 AM
Archbishop Thomas D’Souza addresses the gathering

The carnage in Pahalgam was an “act against human dignity” and humanity, archbishop Thomas D’Souza said at a gathering to pay tribute to Pope Francis in
the city on Thursday.

“Pope Francis proclaimed that violence is against human dignity and, as such, has no place in society. The tragic killings at Pahalgam two days ago was an act against human dignity and, with its senseless cruelty, an act of hatred, an act against humanity,” said Reverend D’Souza.

The Archdiocese of Calcutta organised a memorial service for Pope Francis at the Church of Christ the King in Park Circus.

Leaders of various faiths joined the archbishop in praying for the victims of the terror attack and to pay tribute to the Pope.

“Our hearts go out to those innocent victims as we pray for their repose, too, as we pray for peace everywhere in the world, very specially in every human heart,” the archbishop said.

Reverend D’Souza remembered the Pope as one who brought hope to the poor and marginalised and showed ways of protecting “planet earth and creation” and who believed in mercy, compassion, forgiveness and love.

“The various religions and faith-traditions, especially in the city of Calcutta, wish to join the hundreds and thousands of mourners who loved Pope Francis because they knew that he loved them, are lining up in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City to pay their last respects to Pope Francis and reiterate our commitment to carry forward the bold witness of life, of forgiveness, mercy, compassion, humility, simplicity and universal love,” the archbishop said.

The memorial service was in association with United Interfaith Foundation, an organisation that works to promote interfaith dialogue in times of strife and unrest.

“We are trying to promote interfaith dialogue the way Pope Francis wanted. The more we meet people from different religions, and know about them, the more we respect each other,” said Satnam Singh Ahluwalia, general secretary, United Interfaith Foundation.

“Once we respect each other, harmony and peace follow, and that is what we are doing in Bengal, which has always brought people together,” he said.

