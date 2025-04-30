Pahalgam terror attack: 'fragility of peace', prayers for slain at tribute to Pope Francis

The tragedy at Pahalgam is a stark reminder of the “fragility of peace” and the memories of those who died in Kashmir should inspire others to work harder for “a world free from hatred and violence”, the principal of St Xavier’s College, Calcutta, said at a memorial service for Pope Francis on Tuesday.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder of the fragility of peace and the urgent need for compassion, unity, and resilience in the face of terror. May the souls of those who lost their lives rest in eternal peace, and may their memories inspire us to work harder for a world free from hatred and violence,” Father Dominic Savio said.

“Let us choose peace. Let us choose humanity. Let us not allow fear and division to define us,” he said. “In the face of such senseless violence, we stand united in grief, in prayer, and in unwavering solidarity with the families of the victims.”

On Tuesday, April 22, the carnage at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, three of them were from Bengal.

“We stand united in condemning this heinous act of violence.... Let us pray for the repose of the souls lost and for the strength to overcome hatred with love,” Father Savio said.

St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Calcutta, and St Xavier’s College Calcutta Alumni Association conducted the interfaith memorial service for the eternal repose of the soul of Pope Francis at Father Depelchin auditorium on the college campus.

He was the first Jesuit Pope, who steered the church and impacted the world in deep, spiritual, and humane ways, Father Savio said.

“While officially, the Pope is the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis positively made efforts to reach across religious divides,” he said.

Father Jeyaraj Veluswamy, rector, St Xavier’s College, said a prayer and remembered the “innocentlives snatched away at Pahalgam”.

“...inspired by the life and legacy of Pope Francis, we too may go forward in unfolding and promoting the values of compassion and universal love, the values of peace and harmony, and the values of equal respect of all human beings ...,” he said.

Reverend James Arjen Tete, provincial, Calcutta, spoke about the Pope’s “awe-inspiring serenity amid storms and tempests”.

Swami Suparnananda, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, and people from variousfaiths paid their tributes to the Pope.

“I have been gazing at this radiant, beautiful face. It is all purity, a guileless face, emanating love and purity, affection, towards us all,” said Swami Suparnananda.

Farhat Banu, dean of arts, St Xavier’s College, said: “We remember Pope Francis and we hope that we areable to carry forward the message of sincerity, humility, compassion, and peace that he gave.”