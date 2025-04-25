MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 25 April 2025

Pahalgam terror attack: Bullets sprayed ‘as if playing with toy guns’, merciless memories

It all started with the sound of some shots. We initially thought someone was bursting firecrackers or the military was doing shooting practice. But before I could understand, my husband had started to run dragging my son with him

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 25.04.25, 06:53 AM
VIGIL: Hundreds of people from the tourism sector participated in a candlelight march in the heart of Calcutta, from Moulali to Esplanade, on Thursday to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack. “It is extremely unfortunate that there was no security for tourists at Pahalgam. Honeymooners, children, elderly, everyone was enjoying themselves there without a trace of worry. In a flash, their lives were ruined,” said Anita Gupta, director of Yatri Travels. This newspaper has reported how the attack has triggered a landslide of cancellations by those planning vacations in Kashmir. “Kashmir was the top summer attraction... Now, we have 100% cancellations. It is also devastating for the local economy, which thrives on tourism,” said Anil Punjabi, national committee member, Travel Agents Federation of India, representing the eastern region. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta

VIGIL: Hundreds of people from the tourism sector participated in a candlelight march in the heart of Calcutta, from Moulali to Esplanade, on Thursday to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack. “It is extremely unfortunate that there was no security for tourists at Pahalgam. Honeymooners, children, elderly, everyone was enjoying themselves there without a trace of worry. In a flash, their lives were ruined,” said Anita Gupta, director of Yatri Travels. This newspaper has reported how the attack has triggered a landslide of cancellations by those planning vacations in Kashmir. “Kashmir was the top summer attraction... Now, we have 100% cancellations. It is also devastating for the local economy, which thrives on tourism,” said Anil Punjabi, national committee member, Travel Agents Federation of India, representing the eastern region. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta

Sohini Adhikary, whose husband Bitan was one of the three from Bengal shot dead in the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, saw at least three deaths in less than five minutes.

One of them was her husband, who she thought was unconscious after being shot in the shoulder. Sohini said on Thursday that she had not realised then that her husband had been shot twice. The second one was fatal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metro reproduces her account:

It all started with the sound of some shots. We initially thought someone was bursting firecrackers or the military was doing shooting practice. But before I could understand, my husband had started to run dragging my son with him.

I turned back and saw two men looking at me. One of them opened fire. A man standing close to me collapsed. It was our turn next. We scrambled towards a spot where several other tourists were trying to hide. They asked us to keep our heads down and our mouths shut. But my son was screaming out of fear.

They singled out my husband and asked who was Hindu and who was Muslim. My husband got nervous. I went and stood between him and the gunman. Before we could understand, he shot at my husband. The bullet hit his shoulder.

I thought who dies from a shoulder wound? For a minute, I was relieved when the men went on to the next family. I thought, as a family, we were safe. When I turned to check on my husband, he was already unconscious.

I gave him CPR . I gave him mouth-to-mouth respiration. I did everything I could do in my capacity to revive him. But his head was drooping by then. I understood he was no more. At the time, I had no clue another bullet had hit him.

But my son and I barely had any time to reflect as the terrorists were talking to the next family just behind me.

One of the terrorists referred to a gentleman as ‘uncle’ and asked, “Uncle aap Hindu hain ki Muslim (uncle, are you Hindu or Muslim)?” They asked who could recite the Kalma? No one responded. The man shot him in the head and neck. He slumped.

His child was standing next to him. The man’s blood was spattered on the child’s face.

The terrorists were just shooting as if they were shooting toy guns. They were shooting on their whim, as if they were playing with toys.

Unfortunately, there were no police or security personnel on the ground at the time.

I thought we were all going to be killed. But then I noticed they were targeting only men.

Two terrorists had come towards the place where we were sitting. There could be more elsewhere. Suddenly, they all left. Then there were screams of pain and panic.

RELATED TOPICS

Terrorism Pahalgam Terror Attack Kashmir Victimhood Gunshots Terrorists Tourists
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Indus spoiler: Water off a duck’s back for neighbour; experts cite India’s storage gaps

The experts, who have studied the treaty’s history, said India’s past compliance with the treaty’s rules on sharing water from six rivers — Indus, Chenab, Jhelum, Beas, Ravi and Sutlej — makes swift action to block flow into Pakistan virtually impossible
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

I am not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary, and very bad timing

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT