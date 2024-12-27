Over 11,000 motorists prosecuted on Christmas night for traffic rule violations

Over 11,000 motorists were prosecuted on Christmas night for various traffic violations.

Among them, 100 motorists were prosecuted for drink driving, police said.

Last year 103 motorists were prosecuted on Christmas night for drink driving.

On Christmas Eve this year, 62 motorists were prosecuted for drink driving.

The police said there were far more vehicles on city roads on Christmas night compared to the previous few nights. Multiple checkpoints across the city had yielded larger prosecutions.

Most motorists were prosecuted from EM Bypass, pockets of north Calcutta and a few from southern parts of the city.

According to police, the number of drink driving cases did not rise much this year as people have started using hired drivers and valet services to reach home from nightclubs and pubs.

The offenses include 181 cases of rash driving, 25 cases for using mobile phones or earplugs while driving, 793 cases of speeding, 68 for violating the no-entry rule, 1,945 cases of signal violations, 343 cases of riding two-wheelers with more than one pillion rider and 1,449 cases of riding (two-wheelers) without helmets.

“There were no major incidents in the city. Around 3,000 police personnel were on duty on Christmas night,” said an officer of the Kolkata Police.

Prosecutions for drink driving were highest on Christmas night compared to days from December 20. According to police records, 52 motorists were prosecuted for drink driving on December 20, 62 on December 21, 72 on December 22, 59 on December 23 and 62 on December 24.

Police said 54,000 vehicles were prosecuted for traffic violations between December 20 and December 24. More than 250 of them were prosecuted for drink driving.