Onstage jugalbandi of Arijit Singh and Anoushka Shankar dazzles the whole world

Arijit Singh stunned Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday, joining Anoushka Shankar onstage for an 18-minute virtuoso jugalbandi that sent the world outside into a frenzy.

Arijit’s surprise appearance during sitarist Anoushka’s performance was met with rapturous applause. What followed was the stuff of legends, breaking the internet within hours.

Arijit first performed Maya Bhora Raati, a composition by Anoushka’s father, the late maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, accompanied by Anoushka on sitar and percussionist-composer Bickram Ghosh.

The duo later performed a soulful duet of Traces of You, a track Anoushka co-created with her half-sister, American singer Norah Jones.

The collaboration ended with Anoushka hugging Arijit and him kneeling in a pranam before the audience. Anoushka posted online: “So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the one and only @arijitsingh bringing my father’s rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata was truly one for the books.” By Monday evening, the accompanying video had garnered over 1.1 million views.

Only days earlier, on January 26, Arijit announced his abrupt exit from playback singing, saying he would continue to make music in other forms. Sunday’s performance gave fans the first glimpse of what that could look like. “Prochondo nervous (I am very nervous). Thank you for having me,” Arijit said as he was welcomed onstage, amid deafening cheers from the audience.

Arijit also spoke about visiting Anoushka’s home and making music together.

Anoushka, who has carved a niche blending Indian classical with progressive world music, is in India for her Chapters Tour, with Calcutta marking the last chapter. She had last performed at Netaji Indoor Stadium 30 years ago, at age 14, alongside her father and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. Sunday’s performance was an emotional homecoming.

Anoushka had previously joined Arijit for his UK concert in September 2025, where the two performed in front of a crowd of 50,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Percussionist Bickram Ghosh, who had performed with Ravi Shankar worldwide for over 700 concerts, recalled: “Maya Bhora Raati is a song we have grown up listening to. I remember playing it at the Ravi Shankar Centenary in London in 2022.”

He added that he only learned about Arijit’s surprise entry two days prior. “I have known Arijit for a long time. I have a lot of affection for him. He sang beautifully,” Ghosh said.

Arijit’s retirement from playback singing had left fans distraught, but those close to his work had suspected he was seeking a bigger stage. Sunday’s performance suggests he will continue doing what he does best — creating soulful music that resonates worldwide.

Despite his global fame, Arijit remains rooted in his hometown of Jiaganj in Murshidabad, where he has recorded chartbusters from his high-tech home studio.

His home has also become a hub for international collaborations: in February 2025, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran visited Jiaganj, riding Arijit’s scooter through the town’s narrow lanes, while in March, DJ Martin Garrix came to collaborate on a new project.

As of early 2026, Arijit was the most followed artist on Spotify globally, with over 171 million followers, surpassing Taylor Swift, who had 150 million.

Clips from Sunday’s concert have flooded social media, drawing praise from celebrities and fans alike. “Arijit Singh × Anoushka Shankar — Live in Kolkata. Two worlds. One stage. One unforgettable night,” wrote a Facebook user.

On Instagram, another said: “Nothing gets as magical as this. The most legendary collab of the year. And we are still in Feb. Really blessed to have witnessed this.”