One arrested for molestation and assault of a woman outside Dakshineswar Metro station

In a complaint filed at Dakshineswar police station the same day, the woman alleged that the incident happened around 7.30pm on Tuesday when she was returning from work

Our Bureau Published 24.10.25, 06:14 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A man accused of molesting and assaulting a woman on a road outside Dakshineswar Metro station on Tuesday evening was arrested on Thursday.

In a complaint filed at Dakshineswar police station the same day, the woman alleged that the incident happened around 7.30pm on Tuesday when she was returning from work. She had stepped out of the Metro station and was walking towards Alambazar under the skywalk when the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately.

When the woman protested and grabbed the man by the collar, the accused slapped her, according to the police complaint filed by the woman. She has further said that several bystanders watched but no one came forward to help her.

“A team was tasked with nabbing the accused. He was traced with the help of CCTV footage,” the police said.

He was identified as Bablu Madi, 38. Madi has been charged sections 74/75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with sexual harassment and assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent of outraging her modesty.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death, allegedly by a schoolmate, inside Dakshineswar Metro station on September 12.

Thursday’s incident happened outside the Metro premises, said a Metro official.

