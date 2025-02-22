App cab drivers to go offline in Kolkata on February 27 over fare hike demand

Brace for travel woes next week as app cab drivers have threatened to go off the road if their demands for fair revision are not met with soon.

On February 27, drivers and bike riders will go offline for 12 hours from 6 am and hold a march from Ramlila maidan to the Transport Department office from 2 pm onwards.

“If our demands are not met we will be forced to go for indefinite strike,” said Mohammad Manu, the secretary of the Citu-affiliated Kolkata Ola Uber App Cab Operators and Drivers union.

The union has asked for the state government to raise the fare for non-AC cabs to minimum Rs. 25 per km and Rs. 30 per km for AC cabs. Likewise, they have asked for app-based bike rates be made a minimum of Rs. 12 per km.

The Bengal government had issued an order making it mandatory for bikes used to ferry passengers to obtain commercial licence or they would not be allowed to ply on the roads after March 31.

“A vast number of bikes have not been provided with the yellow number plate. Most of the bikes being used in app-based rides were bought on personal loans by the individual owners. Because of that they are unable to make the transition swiftly. Those who have applied are going to the Regional Transport Office every Tuesday and are being harassed. The state government should intervene and find a solution,” Manu said.

The union has also asked for adequate CNG at all the pumps in Kolkata.

There are around 4,000-5,000 cabs operating with Uber and 1,500-2,000 with Ola in and around the city.