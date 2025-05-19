Offices in AJC Bose Road building to reopen only after fire inspection: Kolkata Police

Offices in the 10-storey Krishna building, where a fire broke out on the fifth floor on Saturday afternoon, are likely to remain closed till the forensic examination of the affected area is completed, said sources in Kolkata Police.

According to fire department officials, no restriction has been imposed on resuming work in the other parts of the building on AJC Bose Road. However, as the building authorities have snapped the power supply as a safety measure, offices were unlikely to resume before the forensic test and the cordon on the fifth floor is removed.

“We did not need to disconnect the power supply. The building authorities

had switched off the power supply themselves as a precaution. It is a single point supply, and the entire building is affected. It appears that the building authorities will restore the supply once the formalities in the affected area are completed,” said a CESC official.

The Telegraph could not contact the building authorities on Sunday evening.

Senior state fire and emergency services officials said they would not object if work on the other floors resumes.

“Only the fifth floor has been cordoned off where the fire happened,” said an official.

Offices may not be able to resume on Monday because of the unavailability of power, the official said.

An air conditioner in an office on the fifth floor caught fire on Saturday. Thick black smoke was seen billowing out of the building, which was visible even from the Parama flyover.

“The fire was confined within a small office, but the office furniture caused a lot of smoke,” said a fire department official.