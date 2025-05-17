OBC quota impasse

Calcutta University has written to the state’s backward classes welfare department seeking its opinion on what it should do about OBC reservations during undergraduate admissions, because a case on the quota is now with the Supreme Court.

Jadavpur University, which had decided to issue an admission notification on Monday without the OBC reservation, suspended its decision on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Private and minority institutions have started their admission process. The process in government and state-aided institutions is held up because of the reservation impasse.

“We have written to the department. Let the department give its opinion. At this moment, we are not sure of the pattern for the OBC reservation. If we proceed with the admission process without clarity on the OBC reservations, we could face legal problems later,” CU registrar Debasis Das told Metro on Friday.

Indrajit Banerjee, the acting registrar of JU, said: “At this moment, we are not coming up with any admission notification. It will be notified in due course.”

The reservation issue reached the Supreme Court after Calcutta High Court quashed the inclusion of 77 communities as Other Backward Classes for reservation in jobs and education. The state moved the Supreme Court, challenging the May 2024 order.

In March, the Bengal government informed the apex court that it had resolved to undertake a fresh exercise to classify OBC beneficiaries.

The case is likely to be heard in July.