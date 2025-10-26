Noteworthy guidelines to be followed for Chhath Puja : Ghats, crackers and closures

Chhath Puja will be celebrated on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Nearly 140 ghats, makeshift and permanent, in Calcutta, 51 ghats in Howrah, and one in New Town have been prepared for the occasion.

Chatt puja marketing at Natunbazar on Saturday afternoon

Metro provides detailed information regarding the preparations, including what will be permitted and what will be restricted.

Hooghly ghats

Twenty-seven ghats along the Hooghly will be open to devotees in Calcutta. Babughat, Doighat, and Taktaghat are among the most popular destinations.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Doighat and Taktaghat on Monday afternoon.

Fifty-one ghats along the Hooghly in Howrah will be open to devotees.

“Ramkrishnapur Ghat and Telkal Ghat in central Howrah; Banda Ghat and Phooltala Ghat in north Howrah, and Nazirganj Ghat in south Shibpur are among the most visited ghats in Howrah,” said an official of the Howrah Municipal Corporation.

Water bodies

The lone spot in New Town for Chhath Puja is Biswarjan Ghat. An official of the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) said that proper illumination has been provided for devotees.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) have spruced up arrangements in 110 water bodies that will function as ghats for devotees. These water bodies are in Kasba, Patuli, Jodhpur Park, and Layalka near Baghajatin.

KMC will also set up six artificial ponds in different parts of the city, carving out space from a road or a ground.

“The six artificial ponds being set up are in Citizens’ Park (on Cornfield Road); at Northern Park in Bhowanipore; Tentultala ground off Panditiya Road: Jhaldar Math (in Tollygunge-New Alipore); KIT ground (in Kalighat-Monohorpukur) and 17, Chandra Mandal Lane (in Kalighat),” said the official.

According to civic officials, the ghats have sufficient lights, changing rooms, drinking water facilities, and toilets.

Off-limits

Rabindra Sarobar, off Southern Avenue, and Subhas Sarobar, off EM Bypass, will remain closed between 10am on Sunday and 7pm on Tuesday. Even morning walkers or other visitors will not be allowed to enter.

Officials of civic bodies said each of the ghats along the Hooghly has a limit up to which devotees will be allowed. “The police will draw a boundary line through floaters. People will not be allowed to go into deep waters. We urge people to follow this for their own safety,” said a KMC official.

Officials of civic bodies said devotees should not throw oil, food or flowers into the water.

Sound check

Only green crackers can be burst for two hours on Tuesday morning, as per an order of Calcutta High Court.

“In the state of West Bengal only green crackers can be sold and bursting of such crackers shall be allowed for...two hours during Chhath Puja from 6am to 8am”.

DJ music”, a term used to indicate loud music being played from multiple sound boxes, is strictly prohibited.

Emergency dial

Kolkata Police Control Room: 033 22143230

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Control Room: 2286 1212/1313/1414

New Town Kolkata Development Authority Control Room: 1800103-7652

Bidhannagar Police Control Room: 033 23358788 / 033 23410465

Howrah City Police: 033 26415614/26374761

Barrackpore City Police: 033 25932647