North Calcutta school suspends teacher amid molestation allegations

The authorities of a north Calcutta school have decided to suspend a contractual teacher who some students and parents have accused of molestation.

The decision to suspend the teacher, who gave computer training, was taken after the guardians and students staged protests outside the school last week.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Monday sought a report from the district inspector (DI) of schools in Calcutta about the incident.

An official of the education department said the headmistress and senior teachers of the Hindi-medium

school heard the verbal complaints of the guardians on February 20.

“The next day, senior teachers investigated the matter sensitively and a staff council meeting was called. The school then decided to suspend the contractual teacher,” said an official of the state education department.

But as the accused teacher was not picking up phone calls, he could not be informed of the suspension, said an official of the DI office.

Ramanuj Ganguly, the president of the board, said: “We have asked the district

inspector to send a report. I have heard that the school has already suspended the teacher.”