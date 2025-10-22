Cracker nightmare for pets and strays, animal lovers deal with deep-rooted harshness

The indiscriminate bursting of firecrackers during Diwali left countless pets and street animals across Calcutta distressed and traumatised, animal lovers said.

This year’s celebrations were markedly noisier than in recent years, and the torment lasted longer, they said, pointing out that the extended weekend meant the relentless sound of crackers began well before Diwali and continued till Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs and cats — both at home and on the streets — responded with visible signs of panic. Some trembled uncontrollably, others scurried for cover under beds or tables, while many refused to be left alone even momentarily. The trauma was more severe for stray animals, who had no shelter from the chaos. In one instance, a frightened stray dog entered Girish Park Metro station on Monday evening and leapt into a train. It was eventually led out by Metro staff.

Shona (left) and Gogol, Bunty, the Persian cat, Ghuntu, the Shih Tzu

Maitreyee Pathak, a resident of Eden Court in New Town, said her five-year-old Labrador, Yoshi, who is usually calm, became increasingly anxious as the evenings wore on. “He can usually tolerate some noise, but this time it kept getting worse every night. He was panicking, the noise kept rising, and he grew more restless,” she said.

Her neighbour, Rita Patra, who has two Indian dogs adopted from the streets, shared a similar experience. “Shona gets scared even by the rumble of thunder, so the deafening sound of crackers was overwhelming for her. She kept trembling, panting, and looked exhausted. Gogol was also terrified. Both kept searching for a safe place from the noise, but there was none. They’ve barely eaten since,” said Patra.

In Lake Gardens, Ashok Mukherjee’s golden retriever, Ben, repeatedly ran for cover under furniture with each burst of sound. “The ordeal began on Saturday, worsened on Sunday, and peaked on Monday. This was the worst Diwali in recent years in terms of noise pollution,” said Mukherjee.

Veterinarians confirmed a surge in cases of distress among pets. Dayanarayan Banerjee, a veterinary doctor, explained that the explosive sounds from firecrackers can be painful and overwhelming for animals. “The sound of a firecracker or even a thunderclap can be distressing for dogs and cats because of their heightened sensitivity to noise,” he said.

Sk Sanaullah, a vet in south Calcutta, said he received at least 15 distress calls on Tuesday alone from worried pet parents. “Most of the animals had stopped eating, were agitated, and couldn’t sleep. Many were brought to our New Alipore clinic in an anxious state,” he said.

Despite a Calcutta High Court order restricting the use of crackers to a two-hour window between 8pm and 10pm on Diwali, and a ban on fireworks exceeding 125 decibels, enforcement was lax. Residents reported hearing deafening crackers from a couple of days before the festival and continuing well into Tuesday.

Paromita Chatterjee, a Behala resident and parent to two young Persian cats, Bunty and Babli, said she kept all doors and windows tightly shut, but it wasn’t enough. “They darted under furniture with every loud sound. They needed constant company. I couldn’t leave them alone for a second,” she said. She noted that the noise escalated significantly on Sunday and Monday evenings.

Debasree Chatterjee, who lives in a gated community in Joka, echoed the same concerns. Her five-year-old Shih Tzu, Ghuntu, spent most of Sunday and Monday under the dining table. “He was deeply disturbed,” she said.