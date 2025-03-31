No rain hope ahead, more scorching days due to marginal drop in the Celsius: Met

The Met office has predicted a marginal drop in the Celsius but little relief from the scorching conditions.

“The Celsius is likely to drop by a couple of degrees over the next day or two. But it will still be very hot,” said an official.

The Met office recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday in Alipore, which serves as the official record-keeper for Calcutta. On Saturday, it was 36.6 degrees. A Met official said it was likely to drop further.

Some parts of neighbouring South 24-Parganas and West Burdwan and Purulia were under the grip of a heat wave on Sunday, the Met office said. But there is no heat-wave alert for the next few days.

The change in the wind pattern is causing the slide in the Celsius, the official said.

“There will be some northerly winds in the upper reaches of the atmosphere and southerlies near the surface of the earth,” he said.

The Met forecast offers no hope for rain in Calcutta in the next three to four days.

“This is the season of squalls. If there is enough heat and humidity, then a thunderstorm is not ruled out. But it seems unlikely for now,” said the Met official.

The city and much of south Bengal will be subjected to dry heat for now, he said.

Calcuttans bore the brunt of an unsparing sun on Sunday as well.

The roads were reasonably deserted in the afternoon as people chose to stay indoors to escape the scorching conditions.

Those who stepped out tried to shield themselves from the sun with anything they could, umbrellas to scarves and dupattas and caps.

Around 2pm on Sunday, Chowringhee bore a deserted look. A couple of people were waiting for a bus near Metro Bhavan. Both had umbrellas.

The two hopped on to an air-conditioned state bus that was headed to Ruby.

Ice creams, soft drinks and lemonades sold briskly at the Maidan, where some people sought refuge under the canopy of trees.