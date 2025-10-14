No QR code? Know your green fireworks, risky but needed to be purchased cautiously

QR codes, previously the only way to verify green crackers, have been discontinued, even though the rule mandates using only green crackers this Diwali. Environment activists fear that reduced vigilance could worsen pollution levels. Unaware of what is legal, buyers risk purchasing banned firecrackers.

Metro breaks down how to distinguish legal green crackers from illegal ones.

Why was the QR code discontinued?

RJ Krupadam, chief scientist at National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI)’s climate change and green materials division, said that QR code checks were easy to manipulate and many unlicensed manufacturers exploited the system to sell their products. “Last year, NEERI had informed the state government to allow only registered manufacturers to produce and sell firecrackers,” he added.

NEERI supplied the formulations for making green crackers to these registered units, he said.

Will banned crackers flood the market now?

Environmentalists said it’s unrealistic to expect buyers to carry a list of 1,403 registered manufacturers to verify legal crackers. Biswajit Mukherjee, president of Paribesh Academy and former chief law officer, questioned the authorities’ seriousness in preventing banned crackers from being sold. “NEERI approves manufacturing units, but do they check if these units operate in residential or commercial areas, or within clusters?” he asked. If units were clustered, controlling cracker ingredients would be easier, but such checks are lacking, he added.

How can I identify a green cracker?

There are 1,403 green cracker manufacturers registered with NEERI across India, including 199 in Bengal. Any cracker produced by these registered units is considered a green cracker and legal to buy, said a NEERI official.

Where can I find the list of green cracker manufacturers?

The official list is available on the CSIR-NEERI website: https://www.neeri.res.in. To access the list, visit the homepage, select ‘R&D Areas’ (third from the left in the top menu), then choose ‘Sustainable Environmental Processes’ followed by ‘Climate Change and Green Material Option’. Scroll down to find the ‘List of Fireworks Manufacturers Registered with NEERI as on 15 September 25.’

Is there a list of crackersallowed in the markets?

No official list was available as of Monday. However, organisers of local Bazi Bazars are preparing a list to share with police.

Where can I buy greencrackers?

Four Bazi Bazars in Calcutta will open from Tuesday at the Shahid Minar ground, Tala Park, Behala Blind School ground, and Aguan Sangha at Kalikapur. Organisers said the fairs might be fully operational by Wednesday. Chittaranjan Maity, secretary of Burrabazar Fireworks Dealers Association and organiser of the Shahid Minar fair, explained: “Parts of the ground are still wet, so stocks will start arriving on Tuesday, with full stall operations from Wednesday.”

The fairs will run until October 20. At Tala, around 50% of stalls will open starting Tuesday.

How are green crackers better than regular ones?

According to NEERI, green crackers are designed to reduce pollution by using smaller shells and eliminating ash-producing materials. They incorporate “dust suppressants to reduce emissions”, achieving “a minimum 30% reduction” in particulate matter compared to traditional crackers.

What are the time limits for bursting green crackers?

Bursting green crackers is permitted only for two hours on Diwali evening (October 20), from 8pm to 10pm.