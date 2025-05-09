No consensus on vice-chancellors' names in state-aided universities, says Supreme Court

Attorney-general R. Venkataramani on Thursday told the Supreme Court that “there is a lack of consensus” between Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose and chief minister Mamata Banerjee over 17 names for posts of vice-chancellors in state-aided universities.

The Bengal varsities have been witnessing a political slugfest between the governor and the chief minister for the last two years.

Venkataramani, who was appearing for governor Bose, made the oral submission before a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Kotiswar Singh during a brief hearing.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the Bengal government, complained that because of the governor’s alleged refusal to agree with the names recommended by Mamata for the VC posts, the varsities were “in a limbo” for many months.

Responding to queries from the bench on the progress of the appointment process, Venkataramani said “there is lack of consensus” after the governor had placed some names before the chief minister with which the latter did not agree. Similarly, Venkataramani said, the governor did not agree to some names forwarded by the chief minister.

“I (Bose) find it difficult to say ‘yes’ to someone who I think should not be otherwise, vice chancellors,” Venkataramani said, while placing before the court a sealed cover report with records relating to the selection process.

The bench adjourned the matter and fixed Friday for the next date of hearing. It passed the following order:

“Learned Attorney General for India representing the Chancellor has handed over the record of selection in a sealed cover which is taken on record. The same is directed to be kept under the lock and key of this court... Post the matter for hearing tomorrow, ie,, 09.05. 2025.”

On July 8 last year, the apex court had constituted “search cum selection committees” for all universities in Bengal headed by former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit to break the logjam between the chief minister and the governor.

The court had passed the order while dealing with an appeal filed by the Bengal government and some PIL petitioners challenging Calcutta High Court’s concurrent judgments of a single judge and division bench judgment upholding the interim appointment made by the governor to various state-aided universities, following differences between the two constitutional functionaries on the names of the VCs for over 35 varsities in Bengal.

The top court had passed the directions under the Supreme Court’s extraordinary powers under Article 142 with the consent of the two disputing sides. “We will not entertain any objection from any side for non compliance,” it said.

The bench had also cautioned that in case of any differences, the Supreme Court would determine the final appointee.